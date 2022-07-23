Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nescafé Original instant coffee soars to almost £9 in some supermarkets

The jar sold for an average of £4 in January

Saman Javed
Saturday 23 July 2022 11:47
Comments
Inflation figures ‘skew’ reality of cost of living crisis, says food writer

Nescafé instant coffee is the latest product to be affected by the cost-of-living crisis as some supermarkets sell jars of the ground coffee beans for almost £9.

According to Trolley.co.uk, a comparison website that tracks the prices of popular grocery items across supermarkets, a 300g jar is being sold by Co-op Food for £8.75.

The same jar is selling for £6 in Tesco and £5.50 in Iceland. Sainsbury’s was selling the same product for £7 but has cut the price to £5 under a promotion.

The cheapest price can be found at Asda, where the product is £5.

On average, the same jar sold for £4 in January, according to Trolley.co.uk.

Recommended

The instant coffee is a popular Nescafé product

(Nescafé)

The Independent has contacted Nescafé’s parent company, Nestlé, and Co-op Food for comment.

The news comes shortly after shoppers were left shocked and angry following a price hike of Lurpak butter.

Social media posts showed people had spotted the popular butter on sale for as much as £7.25 per tub in Sainsbury’s.

At the time, a spokesperson from Arla Foods, which owns Lurpak, told The Independent: “We understand that recent inflation in food price is hitting many households really hard right now.

“Unfortunately, our farmers are facing a similar situation with prices for the feed, fertiliser and fuel they need to produce milk, all rising significantly in recent months.

Recommended

“While we don’t set the prices on the shelves, we do work closely with the retailers to ensure our farmers receive a fair price for the milk they produce. Prices on the shelves have had to rise in recent months to ensure our farmers can continue supplying the products that we all enjoy.”

Food prices have continued to rocket in recent months due to soaring inflation, Brexit, and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics, published this week, showed that inflation accelerated to 9.4 per cent in June – a new 40-year-high for the UK.

The new figure is the highest since 1982, when inflation peaked at 11 per cent.

The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) has predicted that food prices will rise by 15 per cent in the coming months, with products that rely on wheat – such as bread and poultry – seeing the most rapid increase.

Offering a warning that some people may be forced to skip meals, the IGFD estimated that monthly grocery bills for a family of four could read £439 by January 2023, up from £396 this January.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in