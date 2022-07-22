Inflation and cost of living crisis: Why is everything more expensive?

The surging cost of living is pushing more and more UK households towards breaking point as rising food and fuel prices sent inflation to a new 40-year high.

Combined with eye-watering gas and electricity tariff increases, consumers are facing soaring costs at every turn.

The British public have been left looking for answers amid what could be the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

So what lies ahead and what can be done to mitigate price rises and keep households afloat?

