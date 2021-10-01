Two-thirds of teenagers in England could be at risk of developing an eating disorder, new data suggests.

According to the NHS’ latest survey on the mental health of children and young people in the country, 58.2 per cent of those aged between 17 and 19 years old met criteria that indicated problems with eating. This figure rose among those of university age, reaching 62.5 per cent for people between 20 to 23 years old

The survey, which looked at data on 3,667 young people from 2017 through to 2021, found that the rates of children who were at risk of developing an eating disorder were the highest in girls. In those aged between 17 to 19, 76.4 per cent indicated problems with eating, while 75.9 per cent of those aged between 20 and 23 years old met the criteria.