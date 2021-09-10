Are children who were exposed to alcohol in the womb getting enough support?

An adoption charity is urging each UK nation to provide dedicated support for thousands of children and young people who are living with a brain condition caused by exposure to alcohol while they were in the womb.

Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) affect up to five per cent of the population, and are the most known cause of neurodevelopment and birth defects in the UK, says Adoption UK.

People with FASD are affected by a range of conditions that manifest as a result of being exposed to alcohol while they were in the womb, and can include lifelong physical problems and issues with behaviour and learning.