Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Britons hopping on their bikes to beat fuel costs, poll suggests

Most people have an old bike that only needs a little work, survey claims

Astrid Cooper
Tuesday 11 October 2022 09:27
Comments
<p>Exercise and saving money were among the top reasons to ride a bike </p>

Exercise and saving money were among the top reasons to ride a bike

(PA Archive)

Nearly four in 10 adults are planning to get back on two wheels to cut their fuel spend, it is claimed.

A survey of 2,000 adults found 63 per cent had sought alternative methods of travel as opposed to using their car in the last three months – with cycling being a leading way people were looking to get around.

Not only this, nearly half wanted to cycle more than they currently did – with 30 per cent excited to rediscover the joy of cycling, while 34 per cent wanted to reduce their carbon footprint.

Some 44 per cent wanted the exercise and 40 per cent wanted to use it as an opportunity to get more fresh air.

The research was commissioned by Chain Reaction, an online bike shop.

Recommended

The poll also found that, of those who had not cycled the last 12 months, 18 per cent blamed a lack of confidence and 5 per cent had not had time to repair an old bicycle.

Even so, 48 per cent of adults would like to cycle more than they currently do – even if that means learning to ride a bike in the first place.

In fact, about 40 per cent of bike owners had one lying dormant in their garage or shed waiting to be dusted off, with 23 per cent of all adults preferring to restore a trusty old bike than buy a new one.

Of the bike-owners polled, 36 per cent said their steed was not currently roadworthy, but 89 per cent of these believed it only needed a few minor tweaks to make it safe to ride.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in