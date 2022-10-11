Britons hopping on their bikes to beat fuel costs, poll suggests

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly four in 10 adults are planning to get back on two wheels to cut their fuel spend, it is claimed.

A survey of 2,000 adults found 63 per cent had sought alternative methods of travel as opposed to using their car in the last three months – with cycling being a leading way people were looking to get around.

Not only this, nearly half wanted to cycle more than they currently did – with 30 per cent excited to rediscover the joy of cycling, while 34 per cent wanted to reduce their carbon footprint.

Some 44 per cent wanted the exercise and 40 per cent wanted to use it as an opportunity to get more fresh air.

The research was commissioned by Chain Reaction, an online bike shop.

The poll also found that, of those who had not cycled the last 12 months, 18 per cent blamed a lack of confidence and 5 per cent had not had time to repair an old bicycle.

Even so, 48 per cent of adults would like to cycle more than they currently do – even if that means learning to ride a bike in the first place.

In fact, about 40 per cent of bike owners had one lying dormant in their garage or shed waiting to be dusted off, with 23 per cent of all adults preferring to restore a trusty old bike than buy a new one.

Of the bike-owners polled, 36 per cent said their steed was not currently roadworthy, but 89 per cent of these believed it only needed a few minor tweaks to make it safe to ride.