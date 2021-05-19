LIFESTYLE FEATURES

Rise of the robot dermatologist: Could Google AI really help patients identify skin conditions?

Big tech says artificial intelligence could soon help patients make more informed decisions about their health, but how well can it really work asks Kate Ng

Wednesday 19 May 2021 16:07
Google’s new AI tool aims to help users get more information on potential skin, hair or nail conditions
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
T

he future is here but instead of hoverboards and holidays to Mars, technology might just be able to help you figure out just how seriously you should take that mole on your arm.

Google has announced it plans to launch a new tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can help users identify skin, hair and nail conditions just using their smartphone camera. The tech giant’s new “dermatology assist tool”, which has taken three years to develop, is currently being trialed with the brand hoping to launch the pilot later this year.

Based on tools previously developed by Google to improve the screening process for certain cancers and tuberculosis, the web-based dermatology-assist application uses some of the same techniques.

