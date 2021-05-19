T

he future is here but instead of hoverboards and holidays to Mars, technology might just be able to help you figure out just how seriously you should take that mole on your arm.

Google has announced it plans to launch a new tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can help users identify skin, hair and nail conditions just using their smartphone camera. The tech giant’s new “dermatology assist tool”, which has taken three years to develop, is currently being trialed with the brand hoping to launch the pilot later this year.

Based on tools previously developed by Google to improve the screening process for certain cancers and tuberculosis, the web-based dermatology-assist application uses some of the same techniques.