Holland & Barrett bans ocean-damaging chemicals from entire sun cream range

Hight street health store Holland & Barrett has announced that it will stop sales of all SPF lotions which contain ingredients that damage the ocean.

In a statement this week, the retailer said it will discontinue all products containing oxybenzone and octinoxate – two popular ingredients in chemical suncare – in favour of mineral-based lotions.

The decision comes after a 2015 study, published in the Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology journal, found a direct link between the two ingredients and damage to vulnerable marine life, such as coral reefs and mussels, fish and dolphins that can absorb the chemicals.