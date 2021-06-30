Reverse health risks caused by poor sleep with just 150 mins a week of moderate exercise, suggests new research

The last year has made runners out of thousands, with more than 800,000 people taking part in the NHS-backed Couch to 5k initiative. The benefits of physical exercise are hardly news to anyone, but a move to remote working, several national lockdowns and the closure of gyms have brought the importance of remaining active into the forefront.

New research, published today in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that any form of moderate physical activity, be it running or a brisk walk, may have more benefits than previously thought, especially in those who struggle to get a good night’s rest.

As per the NHS, those who struggle to sleep may find themselves more fatigued, short-tempered and find it difficult to make decisions. But those with chronic conditions, such as insomnia, are also at increased risk of more serious medical conditions, such as obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.