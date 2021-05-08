A Piccadilly Circus billboard is being taken over to raise awareness of ovarian cancer - this is why it matters

T

his weekend the instantly recognisable giant billboard in Piccadilly Circus (measuring over 700 square metres) will be dedicated to raising awareness around ovarian cancer for World Ovarian Cancer Day.

More than 30 women diagnosed with a variant of ovarian cancer called low-grade serous (LGS) have joined forces to draw attention to the disease, which is the sixth most common cause of female cancer in the UK.

The advert will also appear in New York’s Time Square, as well as on more than 350 billboard sites across the UK. It will feature women from the UK, the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.