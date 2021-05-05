‘A loser who will do anything for attention’: In the industry of online slander

Online slander and the self-proclaimed good guys who help remove it are often one and the same, say Aaron Krolik and Kashmir Hill

Wednesday 05 May 2021 21:30
comments
<p>We might have been victim to trolls but there is worse to come</p>

(Getty/iStock)
I

wanted to slander someone.

A colleague and I were trying to learn who is responsible for – and profiting from – the growing system of websites whose primary purpose is destroying reputations.

So I wrote a nasty post. About myself.

