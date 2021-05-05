‘A loser who will do anything for attention’: In the industry of online slander
Online slander and the self-proclaimed good guys who help remove it are often one and the same, say Aaron Krolik and Kashmir Hill
I
wanted to slander someone.
A colleague and I were trying to learn who is responsible for – and profiting from – the growing system of websites whose primary purpose is destroying reputations.
So I wrote a nasty post. About myself.
