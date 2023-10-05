Victoria Beckham screamed at David over sexy ad he made with Jennifer Lopez

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham admitted in a docuseries that she screamed at David Beckham over starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in a sexy commercial.

In the couple’s eponymous new docuseries for Netflix, Victoria admitted that when the couple were scheduling her C-section for her son Cruz, David brought up a potential scheduling conflict: a Pepsi commercial he was slated to shoot co-starring Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

“What do you mean a shoot?” Victoria recounted asking the retired soccer star. “I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst. I’m on bed rest! Are you kidding me? You’ve got a d**n photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez, who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby?’”

Thankfully, David rescheduled the date of the shoot and was there when Victoria gave birth to Cruz in February 2005, but Victoria was still “pissed off” when she saw photos from the shoot.

“So I had my C-section, and I remember lying there, don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say,” she continued. “And I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’”

She hilariously recalled to the camera, “Let me tell you what Posh would say: Posh was pissed off!”

In the commercial, David happens to be at a restaurant where pop stars Beyoncé and Lopez are sent on a mission to defeat some bad guys. After watching the duo beat them and celebrate their victory by sipping on Pepsi, David pulls up a chair next to them to some sexy music.

“You are…” Lopez began to say, to which David smirked and interrupted, “Yes, I am.” But the “Dance Again” singer deflated his ego, finishing what she was saying: “..sitting on my purse.” Lopez grabbed her bag, smirking as she left the joint with Beyoncé.

Throughout the docuseries, the couple reflect on the highs and lows of their respective careers, and their relationship, which endured a few infidelity scandals in the early 2000s. Victoria publicly addressed David’s infidelities for the first time in the docuseries, noting that that time of her life was a deeply “unhappy” period.

The reported infidelities occurred around 2003 when David moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid. At the time, Victoria stayed in England with their two sons Brooklyn, now 24, and Romeo, now 21. Shortly after the move, Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck came forward in the press claiming that they had both had affairs with David.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria admitted. The designer added that at the time she buried her resentment and “internalized” the hurt she felt for the sake of his career. “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

The power couple were able to patch things up and “got through” the scandal after Victoria relocated to Spain. David shared that to this day, he isn’t sure how they did it, elaborating: “To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters, and at that time, we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.”

Ever since they’ve remained committed to one another, with the pair even having a private vow renewal. The pair welcomed Cruz in 2005 and in 2011, welcomed their only daughter Harper, now 12.