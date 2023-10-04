Emotional David Beckham opens up about mental health struggles for first time

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

David Beckham has opened up about his mental health struggles following the 1998 World Cup for the first time.

The footballer was sent off as England crashed out of the tournament against Argentina, after infamously clashing with Diego Simeone.

In a new Netflix documentary, Beckham recalls feeling “very vulnerable and alone” as he landed back in the UK after the tournament.

“I don’t think I’ve ever talked about it, just because I can’t. I find it hard to talk through what I went through because it’s so extreme,” he said.

“The whole country hated me.”