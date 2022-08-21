Women are much better drivers of semi-automated cars than men, study finds

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Women are much better drivers of semi-automated cars than men, having faster reaction times and more stable steering skills than their male peers, a new study has revealed.

After researchers at Newcastle University strapped men and women into a level three automated vehicle (L3 AV) simulator, they found gender “significantly” affects performance, with women doing far fewer hasty takeovers, having slightly faster reaction times, and more stable wheel operation.

A total of 43 male and 33 female drivers were tested on the quality and timing of their reactions to retaking control in different weather conditions.

The study, published today in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, says policymakers, vehicle designers and manufacturers should take gender into account when producing cars to improve interactions between the machine and its handler.

Hands-on teaching sessions could also be provided to deepen drivers’ understanding and confidence when taking manual control of the wheel, the researchers suggested.

Study lead author Dr Shuo Li, of Newcastle University’s School of Engineering, said: “Our research strengthens the importance of tackling inequality in the context of future mobility.

“To create user-friendly automated vehicles, the manufacturers and designers need to adopt inclusive practices, which fully consider the needs, requirements, performance, and preferences of end-users from different demographic groups.

“The next step, follow-up research is planned to explore gender differences in the needs and requirements associated with non-driving related tasks in Level Three automated vehicles and investigate the effect of performing these tasks on end-users’ behaviour and performance.”

Co-author, Professor Phil Blythe, added: “This research is part of a wider programme of work which is helping us understand the issue and challenges of designing automated vehicles in a way that end users will be able to understand and use safely.”