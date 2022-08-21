Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fans applaud Victoria Beckham for ‘finally’ launching new plus-size clothing range

It follows reports that the former Spice Girl’s namesake fashion brand had acquired debts of £53.9m

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 21 August 2022 12:23
Comments
Victoria Beckham style tip

Victoria Beckham has “finally” expanded her fashion line to accomodate plus-size body types – and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the beautiful garments.

It follows reports that the former Spice Girl’s namesake fashion brand had acquired debts of £53.9m.

According to a report by The Mirror, the company lost £6.6m in 2020 and was up to a debts of £15.6m in 2019.

But in a bid to drum up some extra cash, Beckham, 48, will now offer a clothing line that will fit frames up to size 18.

A source close to David Beckham’s wife’s label told the Mail on Sunday: “Finally Victoria has caught up. It’s great and she is extremely proud of her new collection.

“There is a whole new customer out there to buy her products but let’s face it, it has taken her a while but at least she is changing things.”

Recommended

The designer also told the publication: “I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs and a bum. It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.”

Beckham teased the stunning collection on her Instagram last week, promising “elevated takes on wear-everywhere pieces, including scallop detailing, a new square neckline and an open-back bodysuit”.

The news delighted fans, with many praising the former singer for making clothes to fit “all women”.

One person commented: “As a larger lady I love this. Hard to stay classy when your options are SHEIN or a tent for two. [N]ow I just need your twin zip detail dress in an 18 and all will be well in the world!”

“Finally qween! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign,” another added.

Recommended

A third wrote: “Love that your offering more beautiful choices for all women.”

The new, more inclusive line does, however, come with a steep price tag, with Beckham’s new off-the-shoulder top costing £350, while a cropped cardigan or mini dress will set you back upwards of £450.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in