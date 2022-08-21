Fans applaud Victoria Beckham for ‘finally’ launching new plus-size clothing range

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has “finally” expanded her fashion line to accomodate plus-size body types – and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the beautiful garments.

It follows reports that the former Spice Girl’s namesake fashion brand had acquired debts of £53.9m.

According to a report by The Mirror, the company lost £6.6m in 2020 and was up to a debts of £15.6m in 2019.

But in a bid to drum up some extra cash, Beckham, 48, will now offer a clothing line that will fit frames up to size 18.

A source close to David Beckham’s wife’s label told the Mail on Sunday: “Finally Victoria has caught up. It’s great and she is extremely proud of her new collection.

“There is a whole new customer out there to buy her products but let’s face it, it has taken her a while but at least she is changing things.”

The designer also told the publication: “I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs and a bum. It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.”

Beckham teased the stunning collection on her Instagram last week, promising “elevated takes on wear-everywhere pieces, including scallop detailing, a new square neckline and an open-back bodysuit”.

The news delighted fans, with many praising the former singer for making clothes to fit “all women”.

One person commented: “As a larger lady I love this. Hard to stay classy when your options are SHEIN or a tent for two. [N]ow I just need your twin zip detail dress in an 18 and all will be well in the world!”

“Finally qween! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign,” another added.

A third wrote: “Love that your offering more beautiful choices for all women.”

The new, more inclusive line does, however, come with a steep price tag, with Beckham’s new off-the-shoulder top costing £350, while a cropped cardigan or mini dress will set you back upwards of £450.