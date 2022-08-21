Fans applaud Victoria Beckham for ‘finally’ launching new plus-size clothing range
It follows reports that the former Spice Girl’s namesake fashion brand had acquired debts of £53.9m
Victoria Beckham has “finally” expanded her fashion line to accomodate plus-size body types – and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the beautiful garments.
It follows reports that the former Spice Girl’s namesake fashion brand had acquired debts of £53.9m.
According to a report by The Mirror, the company lost £6.6m in 2020 and was up to a debts of £15.6m in 2019.
But in a bid to drum up some extra cash, Beckham, 48, will now offer a clothing line that will fit frames up to size 18.
A source close to David Beckham’s wife’s label told the Mail on Sunday: “Finally Victoria has caught up. It’s great and she is extremely proud of her new collection.
“There is a whole new customer out there to buy her products but let’s face it, it has taken her a while but at least she is changing things.”
The designer also told the publication: “I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs and a bum. It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.”
Beckham teased the stunning collection on her Instagram last week, promising “elevated takes on wear-everywhere pieces, including scallop detailing, a new square neckline and an open-back bodysuit”.
The news delighted fans, with many praising the former singer for making clothes to fit “all women”.
One person commented: “As a larger lady I love this. Hard to stay classy when your options are SHEIN or a tent for two. [N]ow I just need your twin zip detail dress in an 18 and all will be well in the world!”
“Finally qween! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign,” another added.
A third wrote: “Love that your offering more beautiful choices for all women.”
The new, more inclusive line does, however, come with a steep price tag, with Beckham’s new off-the-shoulder top costing £350, while a cropped cardigan or mini dress will set you back upwards of £450.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies