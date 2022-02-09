LIFESTYLE FEATURES
What the return to the office means for women and ethnic minorities
As people in England return to the office once more, Saman Javed explores why women and those from ethnic minority backgrounds may have concerns
Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that workers would no longer be required to work from home as he moved England to Plan A Covid-19 restrictions.
While it is unclear exactly how many people worked remotely throughout the pandemic, a survey by the Office for National Statistics in May 2021 estimated that 8.4 million people were working from home at the time.
But as restrictions around social distancing are eased once more, there are concerns that some groups, more than others, may feel apprehensive about the return to the office.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies