What working from home is really doing to your health

Few knew pre-pandemic what the consequences of remote working would be for our minds and bodies. With less than 5 per cent of us working from home in 2019, it didn’t matter.

Now, with almost half the workforce either at home exclusively or in hybrid patterns, there’s more at stake and many are wondering about the health consequences of remote and hybrid working. There’s now a new body of research that can tell us.

“For some people, working at home was a good thing,” says Neil Greenberg, professor of defence mental health and occupational and forensic psychiatry at King’s College London.