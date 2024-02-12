Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Longer Read

What working from home is really doing to your health

From calorie intake to our mental and physical health, new ways of remote and hybrid working are having some profound effects on our wellness. Anna Magee looks at the latest studies and speaks with health specialists to find out how we can make it work best for our bodies and minds

Monday 12 February 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>Eat badly, sleep badly, work from home, repeat... </p>

Eat badly, sleep badly, work from home, repeat...

(Getty)

Few knew pre-pandemic what the consequences of remote working would be for our minds and bodies. With less than 5 per cent of us working from home in 2019, it didn’t matter.

Now, with almost half the workforce either at home exclusively or in hybrid patterns, there’s more at stake and many are wondering about the health consequences of remote and hybrid working. There’s now a new body of research that can tell us.

“For some people, working at home was a good thing,” says Neil Greenberg, professor of defence mental health and occupational and forensic psychiatry at King’s College London.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in