Why Liz Truss is the real leader of the Anti-Growth Coalition

The hunt is on for the head of the Anti-Growth Coalition – that shadowy and devious force standing in the way of a rampant economy and prosperity for all, according to Liz Truss.

Is it Labour and the “militant unions”, or Brussels-loving Remainers, or the climate campaigners who disrupted the prime minister’s conference speech? They were all branded guilty by her. Could it be the “vested interests dressed up as think tanks”, as Truss called them – although, presumably, not the ultra-right-wing think tanks that are the hidden power behind her government?

Some who are sympathetic to her argument nevertheless want wimpy Tories brought in for questioning – those who oppose tearing up planning rules, building on the green belt or fracking. But no. I think the leader of the Anti-Growth Coalition is the person who has given us the ridiculous phrase. It’s the person in No 10 Downing Street – it’s Liz Truss.