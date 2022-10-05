‘Let’s get them removed’: Liz Truss speech heckled by climate protesters
Prime minister dismissed campaigners as part of an ‘anti-growth coalition’
Liz Truss’s first speech to her party conference as prime ministerwas interrupted as she was heckled by climate protesters.
Ms Truss described the Greenpeace activitists as part of “the anti-growth coalition”.
Protesters stopped the speech briefly as they shouted at the Tory leader and held up a flag which read "who voted for this?"
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies