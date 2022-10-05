Liz Truss arrives on stage to ‘Moving On Up’ by M People at Tory party conference

The 1990s hit “Moving On Up” accompanied Liz Truss as she took to the stage in Birmingham to make her first Conservative conference speech on Wednesday, 5 October.

Jokes immediately began flooding in on Twitter about the lyrics of the tune of choice, with many describing the M People song’s message as being “apt.”

“You’ve done me wrong, your time is up. You took a sip from the devil’s cup. You broke my heart, there’s no way back. Move right out of here, baby, go on pack your bags,” are the single’s opening lines.

Sign up for our newsletters.