Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘delighted’ to have fracking in his own back garden

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would be “delighted” to have his own back garden drilled for shale gas as he defended the Liz Truss government’s push for fracking.

The business secretary suggested that he would welcome drilling on his Sommerset land because of the “cash” royalties he would expect fossil fuel companies to offer.

Asked if would allow fracking in his back garden, he said: “Yes, of course I would. I would be delighted – particularly if I get these royalties.”