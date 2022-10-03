Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kwasi Kwarteng’s U-turn on the 45p tax rate will not “draw a line” under Tory MPs’ rebellion against his mini-Budget package, a Conservative former cabinet minister has said.

Former work and pensions secretary Stephen Crabb said that the next battleground was likely to be over public spending cuts and the uprating of welfare benefits.

And ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove - whose intervention played a big part in forcing the climbdown over taxes on the rich - indicated that he will resist any attempt to reduce the annual rise in working-age benefits from the inflation-matching 10 per cent promised by Boris Johnson.

Mr Kwarteng today indicated that he will not upgrade budgets for public services to take account of higher-than-expected inflation, leaving a potential black hole estimated at £18bn by an independent economic thinktank.

And Ms Truss has said that the current work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith is reviewing the previous administration’s promise to uprate working-age benefits next April in line with the September inflation rate, amid speculation she will instead link them to wages at about 6 per cent.

Asked if he would vote against the government if benefits don’t rise with inflation, Mr Gove told Times Radios: “I will wait to see what the whole package is... My overall belief is Boris’s argument was right, I would need a lot of persuading to move away from that.”

Mr Gove stressed that he was not committing now to opposing any below-inflation rise in benefits, but said: “I think that we should look at those decisions thinking always how are the most vulnerable in our society going to be affected, how can we protect them?”

Following this morning’s humiliating climbdown, Mr Crabb said that Mr Kwarteng could expect “some pretty gritty conversations” with Tory MPs if he tried to pay for his remaining £43bn of unfunded tax cuts by cutting benefits and services.

And another vocal opponent of the tax cuts for high-earners, Tory backbencher Steve Double, welcomed the U-turn but said it was now crucial that Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng listen to their own MPs before finalising the spending package due to be unveiled on 23 November.

“We all appreciate that there are difficult decisions ahead with regard to public spending,” Mr Double told The Independent. “But they have got to engage with backbenchers and listen before coming forward with plans.”

Tory opponent of the 45p tax cut Robert Largan said he was “relieved that the government have belatedly listened”.

Mr Crabb told LBC radio that the 45p tax rate U-turn “probably doesn’t draw a full line under the mini-budget”. “Certainly, when the government starts signalling it wants wide-ranging spending cuts, there are going to be some pretty gritty conversations with backbenchers about where those spending cuts might fall,” said the former cabinet minister.

“Don’t forget, the social security uprating this April just gone was only 3 per cent even though the real inflation rate was 6 per cent.

“The government at the time promised the following April there’d be a correction. It looks like that might be ditched. That would be the wrong choice.

“I’ve always been clear that we need to do a full uprating next April.”

Another critic of the plan to abolish the 45p rate, former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith, welcomed Mr Kwarteng’s climbdown.

“I the decision to scrap the cut in the 45p rate,” he tweeted. “Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss have listened. Fair taxation is key as the government gets on with its work.”

And the Conservative chair of the Commons Treasury committee, Mel Stride, said: “The reversal on the 45p rate is welcome - fairer but also shows pragmatism by a government that has to date felt far too doctrinaire.

“Further big change needed is to bring forward the OBR forecast so markets can be reassured at the earliest opportunity. It would take pressure off interest rate rises.”

Another Conservative member of the Treasury Committee, Julie Marson, added her voice to calls for Mr Kwarteng to bring forward to this month the medium-term fiscal plan, which will be accompanied by a report by the Office for Fiscal Responsbility assessing its impact on the economy.

Welcoming the 45p U-turn as a “positive and necessary” move, Ms Marson added: “Kwasi Kwarteng now needs to bring forward his statement and the OBR forecast to further reassure markets and help ordinary people with rising interest rates. “