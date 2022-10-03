Jump to content

Liz Truss’s Thatcher cosplay is not going well

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 03 October 2022 13:12
<p>The lady’s not for turning, until she is</p>

Liz Truss’s Thatcher cosplay is not going well.

As many have indicated – if you ignore the fortnight’s grace gifted to this disastrous administration by the death of the monarch – this, in terms of credibility, is the shortest-lived “democratic” government in British political history.

Throwing Kwarteng under the proverbial bus does not enhance Lizzie’s look, though she is perhaps too dim and deluded to see this too. The lady’s not for turning, until she is.

