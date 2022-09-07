Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Priorities

New PM accused of appointing cabinet of ‘cronies’ after setting out immediate priorities for government, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 07 September 2022 08:34
Comments
<p>Liz Truss has become the latest resident of 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)</p>

Liz Truss has become the latest resident of 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

(PA Wire)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

England’s Lionesses thumped Luxembourg 10-0 last night as scoring machine Erling Haaland continued his remarkable start to the season for Man City. Has Liz Truss scored an early own goal with her cabinet appointments? The new prime minister has purged Rishi Sunak allies and given top jobs to loyalists. And it looks like she has already made at last one enemy on the back benches…

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in