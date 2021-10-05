I have a secret. This is the second time I will be getting married

Everybody has secrets in their relationship – my husband and I just have a stranger secret than most. And by the time you read this my wedding day will have come and gone (just), so I’m able to share what we’ve been keeping from the world.

This was my second wedding. Not just mine: my husband’s, too. Like a lot of Covid couples across the world, we were faced with a conundrum in 2020: marry legally, despite lockdown and despite the large ceremony we’d already planned and paid for in the UK, and stay in the US together by fulfilling our visa obligations; or hold off and risk my then-fiancé’s deportation. We had a Zoom call with an immigration lawyer, who told us: “I advise you to get married as soon as possible.” We were sat in our studio apartment, eating crisps. “How soon do you reckon?” I replied. “Can we hold out for the postponement in six months, or are we thinking more like two or three months’ time?” The lawyer paused, smiled slightly, and replied: “I’m telling you to get married in the next five days.”

And so we did what we had to do. I ordered a white dress and shoes from Asos; E went down to the only open clothes store and picked up a linen suit. It was July 2020, sweltering hot, and the maximum number of people allowed to meet in public – even outside – was ten. We told our parents to tune in on FaceTime, and we invited eight of our colleagues in New York to come down to the local park.