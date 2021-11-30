Long Covid sufferers and trade unions have called on the government to urgently recognise the condition as a long-term disability, to unlock badly-needed support for those forced into poverty by their symptoms.

Speaking to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus during an evidence session on Tuesday, people who have been living with Long Covid said they were barred from most financial support despite losing jobs.

Tim Hughes told MPs and peers he had lost his job shortly after testing positive in October last year and as a result had had to move in with brother, mostly sleeping on the floor.