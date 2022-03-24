The Godfather at 50: The man who made the mafia an offer they couldn’t refuse

When The Godfather went on general release exactly half a century ago today, its anxious producer, Al Ruddy, snuck into a crowded New York movie theatre eager to gauge the audience’s reaction to the closing moments. As the music swelled and the credits rolled, Ruddy was hardly able to breathe. And then the most astonishing thing happened: nothing. “The lights came on and it was the eeriest feeling of all time: there was not one sound, no applause. The audience sat there, stunned,” recalled Ruddy years later.

When The Godfather opened nationwide in the closing week of March 1972, the same phenomenon of hushed, reverence was observed in movie theatres across the US. Instantly hailed as a masterpiece, The Godfather became the highest grossing movie of all time and would go on to sweep the board at the Academy Awards the following year.