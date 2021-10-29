The writer who found inspiration in the folklore tale of the Treacle Walker

It’s the question every author dreads: “where do you get your ideas?” Yet, it was the query that set Alan Garner on the road almost a decade ago to his latest work of fiction, Treacle Walker, published this week.

Garner had a birthday this month – “Ah, 87, wind-turned age,” he says, quoting Dylan Thomas, when I wish him the best at the start of our Zoom call. Garner has excellent recall; he quotes chunks of his own books at me throughout the interview, despite claiming that “once a thing’s finished I tend to forget it; if you want to talk about The Weirdstone of Brisingamen you’ll have me at a disadvantage, but Treacle Walker is still in my head.”

Weirdstone was Garner’s first novel, published in 1960. Ostensibly a fantasy novel for children, it told the tale of Colin and Susan, who are staying with family friends in Garner’s native Alderley Edge, Cheshire, and get drawn into an ages-old battle between the forces of darkness, led by the wizard Nastrond, and the good magician Cadellin Silverbrow. It spawned two sequels: 1963’s The Moon of Gomrath, and – after quite a gap – the concluding part of the trilogy, Boneland, in 2012.