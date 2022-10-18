Now is the moment for the women of Ancient Greek mythology

Depending on your age, it’s a fair chance that you learned about the Greek myths through one of a handful of routes. Perhaps it was through Roger Lancelyn Green’s Tales of the Greek Heroes, which has never been out of print since it was first published in 1958.

Or maybe via the 1963 film Jason and the Argonauts, famed for Ray Harryhausen’s stop-motion animation bringing to celluloid life for the first time the gods and monsters of Ancient Greece.

In 1981, Harryhausen once again brought the ancient world to the cinema screen for the next generation with Clash of the Titans, a retelling of the Perseus legend.