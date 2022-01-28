A most unlikely superhero: The lawyer of unwinnable cases

Andrew McCooey was the unlikeliest of superheroes, wearing clunky spectacles and off-the-peg suits that never came off to reveal a cape or mask or any noticeable superpowers. If he was taking on governments or judges, he would go about it quietly and without fuss, just as he would if you had reached out to him and asked him to save your life.

McCooey, now 73, is one of the finest lawyers of his generation, and arguably its most humble. He would take on unpopular causes, fight seemingly unwinnable cases and travel thousands of miles to save prisoners from the noose or the electric chair, often without taking a fee.

When no one else fancied the job, he took on Moors murderer Myra Hindley as a client, genuinely believing she was a changed person. “I do believe that everyone deserves justice and that they can be rehabilitated – no matter how horrendous the crime,” he said at the time, shrugging off death threats and disapproval.