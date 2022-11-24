Down a quiet side street in Sudbury – a historic market town in Suffolk – a new gallery has just opened devoted to the man I believe is Britain’s greatest portrait painter.

Gainsborough’s House has been a museum for some 60 years, but it used to be a sleepy place – quaint and atmospheric, yet rather underwhelming. Now it’s been rejuvenated by this striking modern building. Nearly 300 years since he was born, in the antique house that adjoins this gallery, Suffolk finally has a fitting forum for Thomas Gainsborough’s unique art.

Built in a bold contemporary style, this new gallery is a dramatic contrast to Gainsborough’s birthplace. The house where Gainsborough was born dates back to the 15th century. It’s cosy and somewhat claustrophobic, as ancient buildings often are. The new building is airy and spacious, flooded with natural light. From the top floor, you get a great view of Gainsborough’s House and the woods and fields beyond, but the best thing is the art within. Here, you can see the portraitist in an entirely new light.