Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The understated genius of Thomas Gainsborough – one of Britain’s greatest portrait artists

William Cook visits the new gallery in Suffolk that he believes finally does justice to the unique art of a renowned painter

Thursday 24 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>A self portrait by Thomas Gainsborough </p>

A self portrait by Thomas Gainsborough

(The National Portrait Gallery, London)

Down a quiet side street in Sudbury – a historic market town in Suffolk – a new gallery has just opened devoted to the man I believe is Britain’s greatest portrait painter.

Gainsborough’s House has been a museum for some 60 years, but it used to be a sleepy place – quaint and atmospheric, yet rather underwhelming. Now it’s been rejuvenated by this striking modern building. Nearly 300 years since he was born, in the antique house that adjoins this gallery, Suffolk finally has a fitting forum for Thomas Gainsborough’s unique art.

Built in a bold contemporary style, this new gallery is a dramatic contrast to Gainsborough’s birthplace. The house where Gainsborough was born dates back to the 15th century. It’s cosy and somewhat claustrophobic, as ancient buildings often are. The new building is airy and spacious, flooded with natural light. From the top floor, you get a great view of Gainsborough’s House and the woods and fields beyond, but the best thing is the art within. Here, you can see the portraitist in an entirely new light.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in