How much difference will becoming the next UK City of Culture make to Bradford?

When Shanaz Gulzar describes how Bradford might look during its year as the UK City of Culture in 2025, her vision is nothing short of enthralling.

She sees vast art installations in the city’s textile mills, and huge circus performances in the moors around Ilkley. She envisages fashion shows along the rivers here, and imagines terraced streets in Manningham turned into open air galleries with paintings displayed in the windows of every home.

In her absolute wildest dreams, Gulzar – an artist who was chair of the successful bid – sees a large stage in the award-winning City Park square. On it, the area’s greatest creative talents perform: David Hockney knocking out some art, Zayn Malik banging out a few tunes, Dynamo laying on some magic.