The debate around assisted dying needs clarity if we are to progress

There is an imperative caveat to the discussion around assisted dying. This is quite literally a matter of life and death: sensitivity and the respect of terminally ill people will always be paramount. The discourse itself is suffused with ethical debate and riven by moral quandary, but there is also both rhetoric and evidence to use.

Though there is demonstrable public support to legalise assisted dying, there is also staunch opposition. Many organisations and individuals argue for assisted dying on the grounds of personal liberty and the alleviation of suffering, but for some there remain some points of contention and doubt.

These include those which have been raised by disability rights campaigners, religious groups, parts of the palliative care community, and members of government. It is, then, a topic for politics and medical ethics as much as it is of morality.