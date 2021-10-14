Trust me, I’m a doctor: In-person GP appointments save lives and must return

Last week a receptionist saved a patient’s life. She put him straight into a face-to-face appointment early in the day. I saw him and sent him to A&E urgently (any doctor would have done the same). He was operated on later that day and survived.

I let the receptionist know of course. It’s a particular responsibility being a receptionist. I couldn’t do it. They are given an impossible task, to fit a large number of patients into a small number of slots, and they have to stay calm. When the slots run out – which sometimes happens by 9am – they then have to persuade one of the doctors, already at the end of their tether, to add any patient they are especially worried about to their list.

So it’s not surprising that when during the early part of the pandemic demand for appointments dropped by 30 per cent, some very stressed and overworked GPs found their lives were a lot nicer without patients. And now that appointment levels have finally (as of May 2021) gone back to normal levels, some are finding the demand very difficult to cope with.