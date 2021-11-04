The history of fireworks, gunpowder, and why we love big ol’ fire

When our children were very small we took them to an organised bonfire, held in a municipal park. There was a huge, expertly engineered tipi of wood, which burst into life at the appointed time through the judicious use of accelerants. It was carefully cordoned off, to keep the onlookers at a safe distance.

There were fireworks, which appeared as if from nowhere, or somewhere distant, exploding with military precision in the black November sky, their almost mathematical spirals and showers burning onto our eyes. We all oohed and ahhed as they popped and banged in their predetermined course.

There were hot chocolate and hotdogs, branded drinks and popular sweets, sold from approved vendors. There was commentary and music from a local radio station.