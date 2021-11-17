Stuart Muche, one of the Frozen Chosen, a group of extreme ice fishermen from Wisconsin, reveals how some people view the group: “Most of those who do not get involved in this probably think we’re absolutely crazy … They might be on to something there!”

Why might people question the good sense of the Frozen Chosen, then? Let’s cast our net in pursuit of an explanation.

Each February, for a 16-day period, a legion of astoundingly resilient hunters, equipped only with 7ft handmade spears, multiple layers of clothing and an indomitable sense of optimism, descend on the enormous frozen Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin.