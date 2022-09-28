Jump to content

How the scrapping of Roe v Wade threatens Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy

The Supreme Court’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg was loved by her fans but did she make crucial mistakes that tarnish her reputation, asks Andrew Buncombe

Wednesday 28 September 2022 21:30
<p>Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87 </p>

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87

(Getty)

By any understanding, it was a harsh assessment, unforgiving perhaps: “Unpopular take: Ginsburg should have f***ing retired instead of dressing up in Opera costumes and drinking sherry with Scalia,” tweeted Michele Dauber, a Stanford law professor not known for mincing her words.

“Hope all you RBG cult members enjoy your forced pregnancies.”

The person she was talking about was Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the meme-fuelling, Bill Clinton-nominated late Supreme Court justice who died in September 2020.

