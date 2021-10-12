I joined The Independent not at the launch, but two months before the launch. We had, after all, to prepare the thing, produce dummy editions, set up an entire structure. I was on the news desk, or an assistant home editor, as we were rather grandly titled. The reporters felt a little less grand when they rang people for stories and had to explain that no, The Independent wasn’t the local freesheet (many of which at the time were annoyingly called The Independent).

These were extremely heady days in City Road next to Bunhill Fields burial ground. Nothing in newspapers is as exciting as being in at the start of a venture. We were breaking new ground all the time. I and the other assistant home editors sat in the home editor’s garden one weekend discussing how we would treat the royal family. We also discussed how we would treat pictures, making them more dominant and agenda-setting than in other papers. The Independent’s photography became even more of a talking point than its treatment, and often lack of any treatment, of the royals.