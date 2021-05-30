My dream would be… you know my dream would be to be able to go to a toilet in a restaurant without a kerfuffle.”

So says Ruth Owen, the new CEO of Leonard Cheshire Disability. It seems strange that anyone would have to cite a fuss-free trip to the loo as a dream in a wealthy western democracy.

But Owen has been a full-time wheelchair user since the age of seven and the harsh reality for her, and so many other disabled people in Britain, is that her dream remains a distant one. And the pandemic has shifted it even further away.