Lorraine Kelly: The daytime stalwart admired by many (except perhaps Boris Johnson)

“Who’s Lorraine?”

No one, perhaps not even the prime minister himself, can say what went through Boris Johnson’s mind as he uttered those words at the conclusion of his car crash (more motorway pile-up actually) interview with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain.

Firmly, indeed icily, in control of Johnson, Reid and The PM grimaced at each other through a series of bad tempered exchanges before Reid finally tried to shut him up by declaring that “Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues you have brought up in this interview ”.