You may have noticed that it is election year. After 14 years, the governing party is contemplating its record.

Before his warning that if someone doesn’t start building some houses, young people may “abandon democracy” altogether, Michael Gove sketched out a list of achievements the Conservatives may want to highlight in their campaign for re-election.

As a surviving member of David Cameron’s first cabinet in 2010, along with Jeremy Hunt and Cameron himself, he is well placed to do so.