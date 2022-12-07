Part of me expects to go on forever like some of my characters,” Michael Moorcock says. He is tall, and bearded, and speaks with an accent that is somehow of an England that is slightly lost.

And what characters have sprung from his mind! Elric of Melnibone, the pale and wan otherworldly albino with a black sword that eats souls, who Moorcock has revisited in his new book, a prequel adventure called The Citadel of Forgotten Myths (8 December).

Then we have Dorian Hawkmoon, the far-future German prince waging war against the fascistic, imperialistic island state of Granbretan. Jerry Cornelius, the hip and sexy secret agent swinging his way through a psychedelic London.