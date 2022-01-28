Despite the UK having been active for more than seven years in Iraq and Syria, and for two decades in Afghanistan, since 2016 civilians in those countries have been more likely to receive a compensation payment for a road accident involving the military than for innocent relatives being killed or injured by coalition airstrikes, according to freedom of information (FOI) requests made by The Independent.

Compensation payments to civilians are not the most prominent point of discussion for people in the UK when it comes to the consequences of war, but for those making the claims, they have the potential to help them rebuild their lives after experiencing serious and life-changing trauma.

Claims can be made against countries the victims believe are to blame for the destruction of their property or their livelihood, or for the deaths of family members. First, a claimant can make their case directly to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). If they have no luck there, it can be escalated to the UK courts, and if necessary it can be further escalated to the European Court of Human Rights.