What is it about studying at Oxford and rising to the top of politics?

Here’s a nice pub quiz question for you. What comes next in the following sequence: Brasenose; St Hugh’s; Balliol…? The answer is of course Merton. The next prime minister was always going to be from an Oxford college. Either Merton (Liz Truss) or Lincoln (Rishi Sunak), following on from David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

It seems that it doesn’t matter who you vote for, “Oxford” is always in charge, and, seemingly as often as not, the graduates of its School of Philosophy, Politics and Economics who populate the worlds of politics and the media. It’s true that Theresa May was unusual in studying geography, and Johnson was more old-fashioned in studying classics at Oxford, but they were surrounded by the PPEists, not least Sunak and Truss. They’re everywhere.

You may have noticed how Nick Robinson, (PPE, University College) was so disappointed that Truss (PPE, Merton) cancelled her interview with him. Or how enthusiastic former Tory leader William Hague (PPE, Magdalen) was about his successor as MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, Sunak (PPE, Lincoln). When Truss faces her first prime minister’s questions she might be welcomed by the Lib Dem leader, Ed Davey, who did PPE at Jesus College.