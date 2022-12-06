Jump to content

‘Don’t expect a blaze of glory’: The story of ITV’s ‘Plebs’ and how it ends

After five series, the ancient Roman comedy is finally coming to an end with a feature-length special. Sean Russell went on set with co-creator Sam Leifer to reflect on what it was that made the show unique

Tuesday 06 December 2022 00:01
<p>‘Plebs: Soldiers of Rome’ is a last hurrah for the boys </p>

‘Plebs: Soldiers of Rome’ is a last hurrah for the boys

(Rise Films)

It’s 22BC and we’re somewhere in Germany, on the northern border of the Roman empire near Frisia. Soldiers are going about their business, cleaning shields and helmets, chatting and laughing, and further along the sandy dune, under the high sun, combat training is taking place.

Enter Marcus Gallo, Grumio, and Jason Brindisi – accidental soldiers about to fight a Roman war. And for what? Because they thought joining the army in peacetime would bring them fame, food, wealth and perhaps most importantly – for Jason at least – women.

But, as with all things these boys try, it doesn’t quite work out that way. Peace is short, and now – as they are about to find out from the formidable commander – they’re on the frontline of the “Roman f***ing army” as the so-called barbarians invade.

