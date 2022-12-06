‘Don’t expect a blaze of glory’: The story of ITV’s ‘Plebs’ and how it ends

It’s 22BC and we’re somewhere in Germany, on the northern border of the Roman empire near Frisia. Soldiers are going about their business, cleaning shields and helmets, chatting and laughing, and further along the sandy dune, under the high sun, combat training is taking place.

Enter Marcus Gallo, Grumio, and Jason Brindisi – accidental soldiers about to fight a Roman war. And for what? Because they thought joining the army in peacetime would bring them fame, food, wealth and perhaps most importantly – for Jason at least – women.

But, as with all things these boys try, it doesn’t quite work out that way. Peace is short, and now – as they are about to find out from the formidable commander – they’re on the frontline of the “Roman f***ing army” as the so-called barbarians invade.