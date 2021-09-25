All day long, Douglas Wilson has tended to cracked pathways and overgrown lawns, but now his shift is over, and he feels exalted as he looks up at the boundless Colorado sky. To pay the bills, Doug is a groundskeeper for a local school district in Denver. But his real calling – his vocation – is the search for the truth.

Specifically: the search for the truth about aliens, whose existence and technology he believes the US government discovered decades ago and has kept hidden from the public.

“I can’t tell you we’re ever going to find the answers in our lifetime,” Doug, 63, says on a recent summer afternoon, his grandfatherly eyes peering through gold-rimmed aviator glasses. “It is so very similar to the religious experience. It really is.”