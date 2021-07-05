Student in Devon captures moment ‘UFO’ hovered above the sea before ‘vanishing’

A student in Devon has captured pictures of what he claimed was a UFO that hovered above the sea for 10 seconds before “vanishing” at speed.

The strange object with four bright lights in a triangular-shaped formation was captured lingering in the sky by Matthew Evans, who said he was looking outside the sea-facing window of his top-floor flat last week in Teignmouth, Devon when he noticed the object.

“I couldn’t help but see it. My kitchen window gives a great view of the sea so when it came across the horizon ... It wasn’t moving like a plane would,” Mr Evans told the news agency SWNS. “It was moving a lot slower and went up and down for a bit before hovering a good 10 seconds,” he added.

The student said while the mysterious object quickly vanished, it was “really bright” and stayed long enough in the sky to give him time to pull out his phone and get photos.

“I just didn’t know what it could be so I decided to take a picture,” he said. “I’m not quite losing my marbles yet. But it’s hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object,” he added.

Pictures showed lights in a triangular-shaped formation lingering in the sky (Matthew Evans / SWNS)

The unusual spectacle has prompted speculation among readers of Mr Evans’ story, who have came up with their own theories that give possible explanations of the sighting.

Some said it was a reflection of a street light or the sun, while one suggested it was “quite clearly a ship on the horizon”.

The sighting comes as the US government has officially weighed in on apparent UFO activity off the coast of America. The Pentagon released a much-awaited report on 25 June in which officials said they studied more than 140 military UFO sightings or what the government called “unidentified aerial phenomena”. Out of all the sightings, only one could be explained.

The report said the unidentified aerial phenomena “clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security”.