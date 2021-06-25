NewsWorldAmericasUFO report: 143 sightings since 2004 ‘unexplained’ says US intelligenceFriday 25 June 2021 21:58 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)A total of 143 UFO sightings since 2004 cannot be explained, says a new, highly anticipated report by US intelligence. More aboutUFOsUS intelligence Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies