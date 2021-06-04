Mystery remains as UFO report concludes Navy sightings were not aliens or secret US tech

A public version of the report will be released this month

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 04 June 2021 01:09
comments
This file video grab image by US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with “unidentified aerial phenomena”.

(DoD/AFP via Getty Images)

UFOs seen in recent years by US Navy pilots were not secret pieces of government technology, according to a forthcoming federal intelligence review, but there’s no evidence these sightings were of alien spaceships either.

That leaves the question, as always, what the heck were these things? The public may find out more, when an unclassified version of the UFO inquiry is expected to be released.

