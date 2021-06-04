Mystery remains as UFO report concludes Navy sightings were not aliens or secret US tech
A public version of the report will be released this month
Josh Marcus
Friday 04 June 2021 01:09 comments
San Francisco
UFOs seen in recent years by US Navy pilots were not secret pieces of government technology, according to a forthcoming federal intelligence review, but there’s no evidence these sightings were of alien spaceships either.
That leaves the question, as always, what the heck were these things? The public may find out more, when an unclassified version of the UFO inquiry is expected to be released.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies