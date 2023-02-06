There’s something about Wales

Wales is enjoying its time in the international spotlight.

The FX documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, recounting Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham Football Club, has introduced the small nation to millions of American viewers. That follows off the back of the country playing in the Fifa World Cup late last year – a feat that hadn’t been achieved since 1958.

Now, Wrexham are facing a reply in the fourth round of the FA Cup, spurred on by an unlikely contingent of US fans who have been caught up in the unlikely underdog story. The team’s recent match against Sheffield United. a 3-3 draw that ensured the replay, was the most followed football game by users across all of ESPN’s digital platforms. That was on a day that also included games involving continental giants Real Madrid and PSG.