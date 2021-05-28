When I was 16, I typed with a flourish on the Amstrad word processor (huge beige box of a monitor, green type on a black background) that I had been bought for Christmas a year before the words THE END. I had just completed 130,000 words of my first novel – a turgid portal fantasy with an embarrassing amount of what I imagined great sex to be, which resides, Dorian Gray-like, in a battered old leather valise in my loft, and will never, ever see the light of day in my lifetime.

My dad was passing my bedroom as I finished my magnum opus. “What are you going to do with it now?” he asked.

I shrugged and saved it to a floppy disk. The answer was, nothing. I had been a voracious reader since I was a small child, and around that time I was reading mountains of science fiction and fantasy. I just fancied having a go at writing one myself, really.